Suu Kyi’s aide is sentenced to 20 years in prison for treason by Myanmar’s Junta.

According to his lawyer, Myanmar’s military convicted a close aide of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison on Friday, making him the first high-ranking member of her party to be imprisoned by a junta court.

The country has been in upheaval since a February 1 coup deposed Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) administration, accusing it of cheating in the 2020 elections, which it won by a landslide.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in disarray since then, with massive democracy movements and a crackdown on dissent killing over 1,200 people.

A special court in the capital Naypyidaw sentenced former member of parliament and NLD speaker Win Htein to 20 years in prison for treason, according to lawyer Myint Thwin.

He went on to say that he will file an appeal and that his client was in good health.

After a trial, Win Htein, 80, is the first high-ranking NLD member to be sentenced by the junta.

The former soldier is a long-term political prisoner who has been held for long periods of time for protesting military government.

Suu Kyi’s right-hand man, he has long been sought out by international and local media for insight into the former de facto leader of Myanmar’s thoughts.

According to local media, the wheelchair-bound lawmaker suffers from hypertension, diabetes, heart and thyroid illness, and requires oxygen to help him breathe.

He told local media three days before his detention that the military coup was “not intelligent” and that its leaders “had led (the country) in the wrong direction.”

According to Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group, the sentencing was “an indication that this dictatorship does wish to throw the book at these NLD officials,” including Suu Kyi.

“They try to paint them as treasonous, crooked, and so forth. It’s not a good omen for the rest of the world “Despite the possibility that the junta had a vengeance against former soldier Win Htein, he said.

Suu Kyi faces a slew of allegations, ranging from unlawfully importing walkie-talkies to breaking coronavirus restrictions, that may land her in prison for decades.

She testified for the first time in a junta court on Tuesday, four months after the military put her on trial, according to an AFP source familiar with the matter.

Suu Kyi's trial at the special court in the military-built city of Naypyidaw has been closed to the media, and the junta recently prevented her legal team from attending.