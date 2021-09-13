Suu Kyi skips Myanmar trial due to illness, according to her lawyer.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted Myanmar leader, skipped the commencement of her coronavirus-delayed trial in a junta court on Monday because she felt ill, according to her lawyer.

Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military in a coup in February, sparking a popular rebellion. According to a local monitoring group, the junta initiated a ruthless crackdown to quell resistance, and its forces have killed over 1,000 civilians since then.

Suu Kyi, who has been cut off from the rest of the world save for brief meetings with her legal team and court appearances, is facing a slew of allegations that could land her in prison for more than a decade.

Her trial was set to start Monday after a two-month hiatus on charges of violating coronavirus limits and unlawfully importing walkie-talkies during the elections her party won last year.

Suu Kyi, however, returned home after a pre-hearing meeting with her legal team due to “car sickness,” according to her lawyer Min Min Soe.

“In the last two months, she hasn’t driven anywhere. That’s why she felt nauseous in the drive today… She stated that she needed to return home to rest.”

Min Min Soe remarked, “We are quite concerned about her health.”

A doctor and nurse were on call, according to the lawyer, at the complex where Suu Kyi is being confined under house arrest.

After becoming infected with the coronavirus as Myanmar battled a third Covid-19 wave, two prosecution witnesses refused to appear at Suu Kyi’s last hearing in July.

A huge civil disobedience movement that has seen thousands of doctors, volunteers, and civil officials quit working to protest the military has impeded the country’s viral response.

Since being put into military captivity, Suu Kyi and her personal staff have been properly vaccinated against Covid-19, according to her lawyer, who spoke to AFP in July.

Journalists are forbidden from covering the trial of Aung San Suu Kyi, who is accused of sedition, taking unlawful gold payments, and breaking a colonial-era secrecy legislation.

Min Min Soe also faces further anti-corruption accusations, though trial dates have yet to be set, according to Min Min Soe.

The junta has defended its power grab by claiming significant fraud during Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy’s huge victory in the 2020 elections.