Survivors of the Utoya Massacre seek to confront demons ten years later.

Survivors of Norway’s bloodiest postwar attack, the Utoya massacre, say the country must finally confront the far-right ideology that led to the atrocity ten years ago.

The island of Utoya, which is located in a lake northwest of Oslo and was the scene of the most of the 77 killings, has been given a new look.

Its wooden structures have been rebuilt, and youngsters attending courses focusing on democracy and anti-racism roam through lush tree avenues, which are owned and administered by Norway’s Labour Party’s youth league (AUF).

However, bullet holes in the old cafeteria’s walls have been preserved, and a memorial now stands in a clearing, both serving as reminders of that sad day.

Anders Behring Breivik, disguised as a police officer, tracked down and killed 69 people, mostly youths, at an AUF summer camp on the island on July 22, 2011.

His more than hour-long murdering spree began shortly after he killed eight people by detonating a fertiliser bomb outside a government building in Oslo.

“We haven’t been able to have a discussion about how young white guys, who grew up in Norway like the rest of us, went to the same schools and lived in the same neighborhoods, can have such extreme ideas that they feel compelled to kill for them,” survivor Astrid Eide Hoem told AFP.

She was only 16 years old when she was imprisoned on the island with hundreds of other people, fearful for her life.

She wrote what she thought was a final text to her mother while hiding by a cliffside near the water: “I love you more than anything on earth.” Please don’t call me. You are the most wonderful parents on the planet.”

She escaped, but she didn’t know which of her friends’ funerals to attend for the next two weeks because there were so many.

She is now the leader of the AUF, and she expresses her sadness that, despite the fact that the killer was given the maximum penalty – 21 years in jail, with the possibility of an indefinite extension – Norway has yet to tackle his political motivations.

“We talked about how prepared the rescue services should be, how many cops should be on the streets, and how many helicopters should be available,” Eide Hoem added.

“We’ve talked about memorials. We’ve talked about Breivik’s mental health. But we haven’t talked about the political philosophy that’s driving it,” she added.

“Before the police barrier, we have the most critical emergency preparedness we have. It is important we put an end to this kind of radicalization,” she asserted.

