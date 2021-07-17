Surfing Provides Hope for Disabled Brazilians

Malu Mendes was warned by doctors that she would never walk normally again, but she is now a world champion in wave riding. Miguel Almeida has been able to perceive the building of waves since he was a toddler, despite his limited vision.

Both have overcome their physical impairments owing to surfing, as have many other Brazilians.

They go to the Santos beaches in the middle of the morning to enjoy the surf.

The waves off the coast of Sao Paulo state are tranquil, and there aren’t many towering giants to surf, but it’s the love of the sport that draws them in.

Mendes, who has cerebral palsy, stated, “I feel free, it’s a big pleasure, an unexplained experience, there’s a fantastic connection with nature.”

From a young age, the bright blonde with an irresistible smile was told she would always struggle with movement, let alone balancing on a board propelled by huge waves.

Despite this, she was crowned world champion in parasurfing last year.

“I can speak with all the authority in the world when I say surfing cures,” she said.

Mendes, the daughter of surfer Paulo Kid, is a student at the Surf Adaptado (Adapted Surfing) school, which opened two years ago and serves children and adults with disabilities like as autism or Down’s Syndrome, as well as amputees and stroke sufferers.

The institution, which is run by Francisco Arana, a Brazilian surfing legend, has provided free tuition to 280 students with impairments.

Some people use surfing as an addition to their therapy, while others use it as their therapy.

“Surfing has a tremendous amount of power. You can achieve everything, but you can’t be healthy until you’re happy,” Arana explained.

“Creating enjoyment via surfing is our reason for being.”

The 64-year-old, who started surfing in 1968, opened a conventional surf school in 1991, but soon encountered students with disabilities that prevented them from using standard surf boards.

As a result, he made a variety of boards. Some make sounds to assist the blind, while others include paraplegic-specific velcro straps.

As demand grew, he decided to start an adapted surfing school.

“With surfing, we were able to achieve a significantly faster progression than with conventional therapy. Adriana de Souza, who has been teaching her autistic son Joao Vitor, 13, for the past seven years, believes it is because of his contact with nature.

Joao Vitor was not particularly gregarious at first, and he avoided getting his hair wet.

He now converses more fluently and interacts with people.

"I adore it; it's fantastic!" Joao Victor, who was there, said.