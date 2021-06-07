Supremacy is poised to make a statement at the Commonwealth Cup.

Supremacy, who ran poorly in his seasonal debut, is expected to show his true colors in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, according to Clive Cox.

The Middle Park Stakes winner from last year underperformed in the Pavilion Stakes, the official trial for the six-furlong Group One, but has impressed Cox in his preparation for the big day.

“Supremacy had a bad comeback run, but clearly he wasn’t right for that – which wasn’t obvious before,” said the Lambourn trainer.

“We’re obviously pleased with how he’s been training in the interim, and I’m hopeful he can put that run behind him.”

Cox could have a second Commonwealth Cup candidate on his hands as well.