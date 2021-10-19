Superbon Names UFC Star As Dream Foe In Hybrid MMA-Muay Thai Fight In ONE Championship News

Superbon Banchamek, the freshly crowned ONE featherweight kickboxing champion, believes he can easily defeat UFC star Conor McGregor in a mixed martial arts-Muay Thai bout.

Superbon was asked who he would fight if he were in the same situation as former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon for their December 5 showdown.

“It’s difficult for me to answer this question because I’ve never attempted MMA before, but if you [asked]me, I’d probably say Conor McGregor because I believe I can easily beat him down,” the Thai fighter replied.

Superbon is coming off a sensational head-kick knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan, widely regarded as the best kickboxer of all time, at ONE: First Strike on Friday, October 15.

The all-kickboxing show, which featured all but one fight ending in a knockout, was a huge success for the Singapore-based promoter, which wants to take the Johnson-Rodtang match into unexplored terrain.

ONE Championship has announced that the two will face off on December 5 at ONE X to commemorate the promotion’s tenth anniversary.

The mixed martial arts-Muay Thai battle will be the first of its kind to be staged by a major combat sports organization.

“This is a first for me because I’ve never seen a mixed rule like this before.” Rodtang is a good Muay Thai fighter, whereas DJ [Demetrious Johnson] is a fantastic MMA fighter. They completed the tasks that were assigned to them. “If I got an opportunity like that, I would be interested in it,” Superbon said. “I don’t know when, but I would love to do that.”

After agreeing to fight boxing great Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, McGregor undoubtedly started the trend.

Showtime claimed in December of that year that the fight’s total revenue had reached over $600 million, demonstrating that there is considerable money to be gained in such a spectacle.

Superbon vs. McGregor in an MMA-Muay Thai bout would be the first sign of cooperation between ONE Championship and the UFC, and would perhaps pave the way for more of the promotion’s greatest fighters to square off in additional dream fights.