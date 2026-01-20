Super Eagles Battle Through to Ninth AFCON Bronze Amid Controversy

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a historic ninth bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, but their journey to third place was marred by defensive struggles, captaincy changes, and contentious refereeing decisions.

On January 17, 2026, Nigeria triumphed 3-2 over Tunisia, clinching a place in the round of 16 after a tense and dramatic match. Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman netted for the Super Eagles, taking a commanding lead. However, the final moments saw Nigeria’s defense unravel, conceding two late goals that nearly allowed Tunisia to equalize. The late-game drama sparked criticism from fans and analysts alike.

As noted by Opta Nigeria, the Super Eagles have now failed to keep a clean sheet in five consecutive matches, conceding in each of their last four AFCON games. Fans were quick to express their frustrations, with one commenting, “Defence is the Achilles heel of the present Super Eagles… They can’t win this AFCON.” Others echoed similar concerns, criticizing the team’s slow reactions and poor decision-making in defense.

Despite the defensive lapses, Nigeria pressed on in the tournament. The round of 16 match against Uganda, set for January 20, 2026, became an important test for the Super Eagles, as they continued to rely on their attacking prowess to cover defensive weaknesses. Criticisms of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali were particularly vocal, with fans questioning his performance in goal and his ability to handle crosses. Nevertheless, Nigeria’s attacking players, especially Osimhen and Lookman, continued to impress with their sharp play up front.

Leadership Change and Resilience in Adversity

The tournament also saw a shift in leadership. Wilfred Ndidi, who missed the 2023 AFCON due to injury, was appointed captain after the retirement of William Troost-Ekong. Ndidi, despite missing key matches due to suspension and injury, led the team to its ninth-ever AFCON bronze medal. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from fans, acknowledging that while third place was not their intended outcome, the team remained proud of their efforts.

On social media, Ndidi shared a heartfelt message, stating, “We may not have taken home the trophy this time, but your belief in us means everything. We are committed to learning from this experience and coming back stronger next time.” His leadership was pivotal, especially in the absence of other senior figures.

Alex Iwobi, another standout player, earned praise for his creativity and leadership throughout the tournament. His ability to connect with Osimhen and Lookman was central to Nigeria’s offensive success, and his influence extended beyond the pitch with his popular YouTube channel chronicling the team’s journey in Morocco. Head coach Éric Chelle also acknowledged Iwobi’s high football IQ, highlighting his importance to the team’s tactical setup.

The tournament itself was not without its controversies, especially in the final between Morocco and Senegal. Refereeing standards came under scrutiny after a legitimate Senegal goal was disallowed and a questionable penalty was awarded to Morocco. Senegal’s coach, Pape Thiaw, briefly led his team off the pitch in protest, but captain Sadio Mané convinced them to return. This controversy, combined with unfavorable weather conditions, overshadowed what was otherwise a high-quality tournament.

Despite the issues on and off the pitch, Morocco’s world-class stadiums and pristine playing surfaces were widely praised, although the cold and rainy weather proved challenging for many players. For Morocco, the final loss to Senegal meant that their 50-year title drought continued, with coach Walid Regragui urging patience and confidence in the future.

Looking forward, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will focus on improving their defense ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and future AFCON tournaments. With the record ninth bronze medal in hand, the team’s resilience and the promise of a new generation led by Ndidi and inspired by Iwobi leave fans hopeful for the future. However, much work remains to address their defensive frailties if they are to challenge for future titles.