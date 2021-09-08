Super Bowl Prospects for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Why Tom Brady Could Win His 8th Ring In The 2021 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a tall assignment in the 2021 NFL season: winning a second consecutive Super Bowl. Only three of the last 16 champions have won their conference in successive years, and none of the last 16 champions have been able to repeat.

Tampa Bay is headed by the last quarterback to win two Super Bowls in a row. In both the 2003 and 2004 seasons, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Will Brady and the Buccaneers be able to repeat their success in 2020 and 2021?

Year after year, doubting Brady has shown to be a mistake. Even at 44 years old, the quarterback has cemented his status as the greatest NFL player of all time, and he remains one of the game’s best signal callers.

Brady outplayed Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl in February, earning a record sixth Super Bowl MVP title. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring, his first without Bill Belichick as his coach.

During Brady’s first season in Tampa, there were times when it appeared like he was no longer the same tremendous player. After 12 games, the Bucs were 7-5, and Brady had thrown seven interceptions in a four-game run.

From that point on, all Brady did was finish the regular season with 12 touchdowns, one interception, and four consecutive triumphs. In four playoff victories, Brady threw for another 10 touchdowns and a 98.1 passing rating.

Given how Brady progressed as quarterback spent more time in a new offense, his second season with the Bucs should be even better.

Brady received a great deal of assistance along the way. Tampa Bay is returning every starter from last year’s offense and defense, which is unprecedented in the NFL.

Brady has a great group of pass catchers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski. Brady is protected by one of the strongest offensive lines in the league. All-Pro second team Devin White is the captain of a talented front-seven. The Buccaneers’ secondary is excellent.

It’s why the Buccaneers are the overwhelming favorite in the NFC. Only the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made two consecutive Super Bowl appearances, have a higher chance of winning the championship than the Bucs.

The Buccaneers have a clean road to the playoffs and are the NFC's top seed. The Bucs are anticipated to win the NFC South after the New Orleans Saints lost some of their top players, including future Hall-of-Famer quarterback Drew Brees.