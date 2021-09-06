Super Bowl 2022 Odds: Favorites, Contenders, and Long Shots Before the NFL Season Starts in 2021

Preseason Super Bowl odds are usually a strong indicator of which teams will compete for the championship throughout the NFL season. There will undoubtedly be a few surprises and underachievers, but it has been a few years since a true long-shot challenger won the Super Bowl.

Before the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles were given 50/1 odds to win the Super Bowl, and they did it with backup quarterback Nick Foles at the helm. The San Francisco 49ers came close to winning the Super Bowl two years ago, but fell short. Each of the last three Super Bowl champions began the year with odds of winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy of no less than 15/1.

Before the start of the 2021 NFL season, here’s a look at the Super Bowl LVI odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs +500, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +650 are the favorites.

It should come as no surprise that the two teams who played in the Super Bowl last season are heavy favorites to win their respective conferences. Patrick Mahomes’ earliest postseason departure came in overtime of the AFC Championship Game during his three seasons as Kansas City’s starting quarterback. Tom Brady keeps winning Super Bowls, and with the same 22 starters in Year 2, the Bucs could be even better in Year 2. Kansas and Tampa Bay, at the very least, should be division champions and contenders for the No. 1 seed.

Buffalo Bills +1200, Green Bay Packers +1200, Baltimore Ravens +1400, San Francisco 49ers +1400, Los Angeles Rams +1500, Cleveland Browns +1600, and Seattle Seahawks +2000 are the top contenders.

With two straight visits to the NFC Championship Game and Aaron Rodgers as the reigning MVP, Green Bay is an obvious candidate. Josh Allen can help the Bills go over the hump this season after finishing second in NFL MVP voting and reaching the AFC Championship Game. With three title contenders, the NFC West is the finest division in football. Baltimore and Cleveland, both coming off 11-win seasons and visits to the divisional playoffs, aren’t far behind in the AFC North.

Tennessee Titans +2500, New Orleans Saints +3000, Dallas Cowboys +3000, Indianapolis Colts +3100, Los Angeles Chargers +3300, Miami Dolphins +3300, New England Patriots +3700, Tennessee Titans +2500, New Orleans Saints +3000, Dallas Cowboys +3000, Indianapolis Colts +3100, Los Angeles Chargers +3300, Miami Dolphins +3300, New England Patriots +3700

The bottom half of the AFC South seems considerably weaker a season after the Titans and Colts finished 11-5. The Saints have won four consecutive NFC South titles, but replacing Drew Brees with Jameis Winston could change that.