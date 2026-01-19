Sunshine Tour Finale at Karen Set for Epic Showdown

Golf fans are in for a thrilling conclusion as the Sunshine Development Tour’s East Africa Swing reaches its zenith at the prestigious Karen Country Club. The Absa Invitational, offering a KSh 2 million prize purse, promises to deliver a fierce battle among 113 competitors, with Kenya’s top golfer, Njoroge Kibugu, in the spotlight.

As the tournament nears its conclusion, Kibugu, the leader of the Kenyan Order of Merit, will face stiff competition from regional golfers, particularly Uganda’s Willy Deus. Deus comes off a strong victory at Thika Greens, where he clinched the title, and he will be looking to repeat his success on Kenyan soil. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with a coveted spot in the Africa Championship and a chance at securing a Sunshine Tour card up for grabs.

The Ugandan Challenge

While the Kenyan contingent, including seasoned players like Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow, is eager to defend home turf, the Ugandans are ready to pounce. Deus, bolstered by his recent win, leads a determined group of nine Ugandan golfers. Their goal is clear: to seize the moment and show that regional talent can rival Kenya’s golfing pedigree. During a practice round, Deus confidently declared, “We are not here to spectate,” setting the tone for what promises to be an intense final day of play.

The field at Karen is a dynamic mix of experience and youthful energy, featuring:

The Rising Stars: 37 elite amateur players and a record eight juniors, underscoring the growth of golf in East Africa.

37 elite amateur players and a record eight juniors, underscoring the growth of golf in East Africa. The Regional Contenders: Talented golfers from Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, turning the event into a mini African Cup of Nations on the greens.

Golf’s Growing Influence in East Africa

Beyond the action on the course, the Sunshine Tour has become a major catalyst for the local golfing scene. With the KSh 2 million prize, the event is injecting significant funds into Kenya’s golfing infrastructure, helping to elevate the sport beyond its traditional elite roots. By attracting players from 11 countries, the tour is positioning Kenya not just as a top-tier safari destination, but as the hub of sports tourism in East Africa.

As the first tee shots echo across Karen’s manicured fairways, the golf world will be watching closely. With Kibugu determined to maintain his dominance and Uganda’s Deus eager to make a statement, this final promises a spectacle of skill, strategy, and ambition.