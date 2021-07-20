Suns veteran guard unlikely to return next season, according to NBA rumors

Despite the fact that the Phoenix Suns’ backs are against the wall, Chris Paul has been a significant figure for them.

But whether he wins or loses, the next issue on everyone’s mind is whether the 36-year-old will stay or go.

The Suns’ ability to keep Paul is hampered by a $44 million player option.

The 11-time All-Star can use that clause to acquire that massive sum of money, which few believe is possible. On the Sports For All PH podcast, presented by Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, IMG Academy director Dan Barto discussed what lies ahead for “CP3.”

“If you’re Phoenix, you can’t just pay him $40 million and hope that the rest will go away. “I think it’ll be strange,” Barto predicted.

Instead, the IMG associate director claimed that Paul could be on his way to the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, or Utah Jazz.

“I’m thinking he’ll wind up in Utah or Miami, or somewhere unusual. I don’t think he’ll be in New York. He stated, “I could even see Chicago.”

To entice the ex-NBA Rookie of the Year to join with whichever team he chooses, a reasonable multi-year contract would be required.

Paul is expected to seek a three-year contract and prefers a squad where he can get along with the head coach, according to Barto.

“I envision him signing a three-year contract with the team where he knows he’ll get along with the coach and be able to lead a squad and virtually replicate what they’re doing now. Bring a group to the next level. If that works out, that’s fantastic. But there’s no pressure on him,” he clarified.

The most important thing to keep an eye on is what Paul does after the NBA Finals in 2020-21.

With so much money on the table, it’s likely he’ll choose that route. It would be surprising if he avoided it at this point in his career.

Despite his age, Paul has demonstrated that he can still play at a high level. For the past two seasons, he has performed admirably for the teams on which he has been a member.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one squad that could use someone like him.

Paul may be looking for a championship as he approaches the end of his career.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on board, “CP3” has the potential to fill that hole and turn the club around.