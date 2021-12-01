Suns tie Warriors with 17-game winning streak, lead West Playoff Picture in NBA Standings 2021.

The Phoenix Suns (18-3) are the hottest club in the NBA right now, having won their 17th straight game Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors (18-3). More than a quarter into the 2021-2022 season, the win matched Phoenix and Golden State atop the Western Conference standings.

The Suns are proving that their run to the NBA Finals last season was not a fluke. Phoenix completed a perfect November by defeating the league’s top teams in back-to-back games, winning 104-96 against Golden State.

The Suns upset the Brooklyn Nets (15-6) on the road a few nights ago, giving them a 1.5-game lead in the East’s top spot.

Despite losing top scorer Devin Booker for the second half due to a hamstring injury, Phoenix triumphed on Tuesday. With 24 points and 11 rebounds, Deandre Ayton led the squad. Chris Paul finished with 15 points, 11 assists, and five steals in the game.

On 4-of-21 shooting, Stephen Curry was restricted to to 12 points. With 27.8 points and 5.4 made three-pointers per game, Curry is the early MVP favorite. Only the Suns have kept the Warriors from scoring 100 points in a game.

In terms of defensive efficiency, Golden State and Phoenix are top and second, respectively. Draymond Green has emerged as a leading contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

The last club to enjoy as much sustained success as the Suns was the Warriors last season. Golden State started the 2015-2016 season on a 24-game winning streak en route to a franchise-record 73 wins.

Thirteen teams in league history have had a winning run of more than 17 games in a single season.

With 33 consecutive victories, the 1971-1972 Los Angeles Lakers hold the record.

The Warriors aren’t going to have to wait long to get another chance to beat the Suns. Phoenix travels to Golden State on Friday night after playing the Detroit Pistons (4-17) on Thursday night. On Christmas Day, the two teams will clash again.

The Suns and Warriors are four games ahead of the Utah Jazz, who are seeded third (14-7). The top teams in the West are separated by seven games from the No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks (10-9). Memphis Grizzlies (11-10) and Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) are only a few percentage points ahead of Dallas (11-10).

The No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) and the No. 12 seed Los Angeles Lakers (12-11) are on the periphery of the most recent playoff picture. The Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) and Denver Nuggets are currently in the play-in tournament field (10-10).