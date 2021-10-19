Suns rumors: The franchise stands to lose more in the Deandre Ayton case.

According to a new report, the Phoenix Suns are taking the largest risk in recent memory by not re-signing Deandre Ayton.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton evaluated both sides’ arguments and concluded that the Suns have more to lose in the upcoming NBA season.

Pelton noted, “Given the Suns’ willingness to extend forward Mikal Bridges at market cost, I assume this is more about not wanting to overreact to [Deandre] Ayton’s playoff success.”

Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that the excellent winger had signed a four-year, $90 million rookie agreement that would keep him in “The Valley” until the summer of 2026.

The Bridges extension was supposed to provide the Suns and Ayton with a path forward in terms of what they could accomplish to reach an agreement this offseason.

Wojnarowski broke the news a few hours later that Ayton and the front management had walked away from negotiations without a deal in place.

The 6-foot-11 forward from Nassau, Bahamas, was looking for a max contract comparable to what his teammates Luka Doncic and Trae Young received from their respective teams this offseason.

The Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver, chose not to give Ayton the maximum salary, with no word on what the sticking issue is.

It could be because the team is looking at Ayton’s entire career, not just his postseason performance, according to Pelton.

With that logic, Ayton is taking a huge risk by betting on himself this season in order to lock down the deal next summer.

To earn a max contract, the first choice in the 2018 NBA draft will have to improve on his career stats of 16 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks through 178 regular-season games.

Sarver lamented not signing swingman Joe Johnson to a respectable contract in the summer of 2005, and if he goes the Johnson route with Ayton, he could be repeating that error.

When comparing Ayton’s baseline productivity to that of Andre Drummond, who went from a max contract player to a veteran minimum signing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Pelton provides a frightening comparison.

“As athleticism becomes less of an asset, the value of centers has declined faster than that of other positions. “I don’t think that’s an excuse for maxing out [Deandre] Ayton without trying to negotiate,” Pelton continued.

Throughout the season, the uncertainty surrounding Ayton will undoubtedly be a huge talking point.