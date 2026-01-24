Suns’ Injuries Pile Up in Road Loss to Hawks

The Phoenix Suns’ road trip took a disastrous turn on Friday night as both Devin Booker and Jalen Green suffered injuries during a hard-fought 110-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The defeat not only ended the Suns’ hopes for a sweep of their six-game road stretch but also casts serious doubts over their lineup ahead of an upcoming matchup with the Miami Heat.

Injuries Overshadow Suns’ Loss

Booker, Phoenix’s four-time All-Star and leading scorer, was having an explosive game, racking up 31 points in just 28 minutes of play. A spectacular 16-point third quarter had pushed the Suns to a 91-84 lead heading into the final frame, and Booker appeared poised to secure a long-awaited road win in Atlanta. The guard had noted before the game that he had yet to win in every NBA arena—a goal he was eager to check off. “It’s the last one to mark off the list,” he told the Arizona Republic.

However, just five seconds before the third-quarter buzzer, Booker stepped awkwardly on the foot of Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu while running back on defense. The right ankle injury was immediate and severe, sending Booker to the floor in agony. After several minutes of medical attention, Booker was able to limp off the court on his own, but it was clear this injury was more than a minor tweak.

“Right ankle, rolled it on someone else’s foot. Pretty unlucky,” Suns coach Jordan Ott remarked postgame. “We’ll just have to take a look when we get back to Phoenix.” The loss of Booker was particularly painful given his scorching third-quarter performance, where he had seemed in complete control. “It felt like he’d been doing so much for us all season long, and then there he was in his flow state,” Ott added, clearly frustrated by the timing of the injury.

Adding to the Suns’ woes, Jalen Green, who was making just his second appearance for Phoenix since returning from a 33-game absence due to a right hamstring injury, felt tightness in his hamstring only four minutes into the game. Despite his eagerness to play, coach Ott wisely decided to pull Green for precautionary reasons. “Jalen’s worked every single day to get back to go out and play basketball, and then basketball is taken away,” Ott said. Green’s setback only added to the Suns’ growing injury concerns.

With both of their star guards out, the Suns struggled mightily in the final quarter. The Hawks, led by Onyeka Okongwu’s 25 points and a near triple-double from Jalen Johnson, capitalized on Phoenix’s offensive vacuum. The Suns’ shooting faltered, with Dillon Brooks going cold and both Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen failing to make an impact when needed. Despite their best efforts, the Suns were unable to stem the tide, allowing Atlanta to seal the victory with aggressive defense and dominant rebounding.

The loss dropped Phoenix’s record to 27-18 on the season, and with the Miami Heat set to visit Phoenix on Sunday, the Suns now face a daunting challenge without two of their top contributors. Coach Ott and his medical staff will be working around the clock to evaluate both injuries, hoping for good news but preparing for the worst. “We’ll just have to take a look when we get back to Phoenix,” Ott said, leaving the door open for a potentially grim update.

Booker, who had been averaging 25.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 4 rebounds per game, was notably snubbed from this season’s All-Star selections despite his impressive performance. However, he shrugged off the exclusion, expressing confidence in his team’s ability to stay competitive: “We’re in a good spot right now. Everybody sees the standings where a bad week or a good week for anybody can change a lot. We’re taking it one game at a time.”

With Green’s hamstring issues continuing to limit his appearances, the Suns will be extra cautious moving forward. His injury leaves the team thin at guard, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding their future.

As the Suns regroup in Phoenix, the fate of their next few games depends heavily on the health of their star guards. The immediate future now hangs in the balance as Phoenix hopes for positive injury updates and a smoother path ahead. With key matchups against Eastern Conference rivals looming, their resolve will be tested as never before.