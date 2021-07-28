Suns Are Likely To Lose Veteran Guard Unless He Gets a ‘Big Money’ Deal, According To NBA Rumors

Chris Paul is attempting to move on after failing to win his first NBA championship with the Phoenix Suns.

Despite his age, “CP3” has demonstrated that he can still contribute to a team’s success, which is why he’s been linked to a number of teams if he decides to leave the Suns this offseason.

Paul has a player option for $44 million next season, which he may exercise. Given the large sum of money he is owed, that would be difficult to refuse.

However, because he is nearing the end of his career, the 11-time All-Star may opt out of the deal in return for two things.

The first is a team with a good chance of winning an NBA championship, and the second is a multi-year contract.

He could be pursuing a two- or three-year contract with the Suns or another team.

Regardless, Paul expressed gratitude to the fans and hinted that he will be back to Phoenix. “Thank you to Phoenix and all the fans for a fantastic season!” he wrote. #CantGiveUpNow it’s time to get back to work.”

His message can be approached in a variety of ways. But it’s getting “back to work” that’s noteworthy. Was he alluding to his return to Phoenix or his independent preparation for the upcoming season?

Some basketball fans may be confused by the hashtag #CantGiveUpNow. Is this an indication that he isn’t given up on his career or the Suns?

Regardless, the money that Paul is requesting will be considered. If he exercises his player option, some speculate that the Suns may not be willing to pay him enough for the 2021-22 NBA season.

When IMG Academy director Dan Barto was a guest on the Sports For All PH podcast, he mentioned this scenario.

“If you’re Phoenix, you can’t just pay him $40 million and hope that the rest will go away. I believe it will be strange, and I believe he will wind up in Utah or Miami, or somewhere else strange. I don’t think he’ll be in New York. I could even see Chicago from where I was standing. I imagine him signing a three-year deal with a team where he knows he’ll get along with the coach and be able to lead a squad and basically replicate what they’re doing now,” Barto said.