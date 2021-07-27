Sunisa Lee: Who Is She? At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA Gymnast and Rising Star

Sunisa Lee is a bright young prospect for the United States gymnastics team, and she hopes to help the squad win its third gold medal in a row at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Last year, Lee did very well at the US Olympic Trials, finishing second in the all-around behind Simone Biles.

Here are some fascinating facts about the 18-year-old gymnast from the United States.

Gymnastics by Sunisa Lee

Lee began gymnastics at the age of six, after seeing YouTube videos for inspiration.

At the 2019 City of Jesolo Trophy, she made her senior debut, helping Team USA win gold in the team final and individually winning gold in the all-around. She took home silver and bronze medals at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Germany, where she also helped the US team win gold.

Lee is a master of the uneven bars and executes one of the most difficult routines, leaping and falling gracefully.

“If one tiny thing goes wrong, the whole performance could literally fall apart,” NBC analyst and five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin told The New York Times earlier this year regarding Lee’s uneven bars routine.

Lee won the uneven bars at the 2021 national championships and the Olympic trials after taking a break in 2020.

According to the New York Times, she is expected to win gold in Tokyo, but her parents and siblings are unable to travel there because to COVID limitations.

Sunisa Lee’s stature

Lee stands slightly under five feet tall at 1.52 meters.

Sunisa Lee’s account on Instagram

With 230,000 followers on Instagram, the gymnast is a force to be reckoned with. She shared a photo of herself and another American gymnast MyKayla Skinner on Wednesday, captioned it playfully, “Me & grandma in Tokyo.”

Sunisa Lee’s Relatives

Lee was born on March 9, 2003, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Yeev Thoj, a health worker, and Houa John Lee, a Navy veteran. Shyenne and Evionn are her sisters, and Jonah, Lucky, and Noah are her brothers.

Lee went to Minnesota Virtual High School before transferring to South Saint Secondary High School, where she will graduate this year.

Her ancestors are Hmong, an Asian ethnic group that has never had its own country. Hmong people resided in southwestern China for thousands of years before migrating to Laos. This is a condensed version of the information.