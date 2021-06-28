Sunisa Lee and the other Team USA gymnasts will be competing in Tokyo alongside Simone Biles.

As part of the four-woman team that will represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics in July, Simone Biles will be accompanied by three Olympic debutants.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist won the United States Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis, Missouri, with a total of 118.098 points, securing one of the two automatic qualifying slots.

Sunisa Lee earned the second automatic qualifying position with 115.832 points, while Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum both qualified for the Olympics with 114.631 and 112.564 points, respectively.

As a result of the International Gymnastics Federation’s decision to reduce the size of Olympic rosters, only four gymnasts will compete in Tokyo, compared to five in 2016.

Teams, on the other hand, were given the opportunity to gain the right to send two additional gymnasts to the Games, who will participate only in individual events. The two berths for the United States were secured by Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gymnasts who will be competing alongside Biles in Tokyo in July.

Sunisa Lee

The 18-year-old finished second at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday, securing one of the automatic Olympic berths along with Biles, and becoming the first Hmong American on an Olympic gymnastics team. The Minnesota native has consistently been one of the best U.S gymnasts since making her senior debut two years ago, when she won the gold medal on the uneven bars, silver in the all-round competitions and bronze in the floor exercise at the 2019 U.S. National Championships.

In the same year, she won a bronze and a silver medal at the World Championships in the uneven bars and floor exercise respectively, clinching gold in the team competition. This year, she claimed silver at the U.S. National Championships in both the bars and all-round competition and goes into the Olympics as favorite to win gold in the former exercise.

"This means so much to me,".