Sun, Sand, and Stress: Afghan Exiles’ Unlikely Lives in Albania

Palm trees, sandy beaches, and crystal blue water may be found at the resort. The visitors, on the other hand, are Afghans who have fled to Albania, traumatized and unsure of their futures.

“I am physically here, but my thoughts remains in Afghanistan, in front of my mother, in front of my brother,” says Latifa Frotan, a 25-year-old women’s rights activist who escaped after the Taliban gained control of the country.

Albania committed to temporarily accommodate up to 4,000 Afghans, but has only managed to lodge only 700 so far, the most of whom are women and children, in five-star hotels in tourist hotspots.

They sit on the poolside deckchairs, nervously clutching their phones, attempting to reach loved ones still in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Edi Rama stated, “These individuals have fled fear, they are traumatized, and it would be terrible to place them in camps.”

Unlike in certain Western European countries, the Albanian government’s decision to provide a helping hand appears to have gained widespread support, with no political party objecting.

The little Balkan country prides itself on being a “land of welcome,” despite being one of Europe’s poorest.

At the end of the 1990s, more than half a million Kosovan migrants were granted asylum by Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic’s dictatorship.

Albania’s Jewish population was larger after WWII than it had been before the conflict.

However, Albania is also a land of emigration, with over one million Albanians leaving the country since the 1990s, the majority seeking a better life in Western countries.

Viktor Nrea, who operates an ambulance that has been made available to the hotel complex in Shengjin, says, “These Afghans here are like our people, they are like my family.”

“I understand their anguish, and I share their children’s excitement for life, which helps me forget about my two sons who are far away.”

The warm welcome and fine accommodations, however, are insufficient to alleviate the desperation.

“We are fortunate to be here; we have all the amenities we require, but we are concerned for our families,” Frotan says.

Some, like journalist Elyas Nawandish, are adamant about continuing to work — even from afar.

"I received a message from my colleagues and employer two days ago when I woke up early in the morning that two of my colleagues had been arrested by Taliban," says Nawandish, who organizes the internet coverage.