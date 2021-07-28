Sun Dawu, a Chinese billionaire, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for “provoking trouble” by a Chinese court.

On Wednesday, a Chinese court sentenced agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu to 18 years in prison for a slew of offenses, including “raising disturbance,” after a secret trial of the outspoken millionaire and grassroots rights advocate.

Sun was found guilty of offenses such as “assembling a throng to assault state apparatus,” “obstructing government administration,” and “picking quarrels and creating problems,” a catch-all term commonly used against dissidents, according to the court in Gaobeidian, near Beijing.

After his company was involved in a property dispute with a state-owned competitor, he and 19 family and business partners were detained by authorities in November.

The captivating In the 1980s, Sun and his wife started with a few poultry and pigs and established one of China’s largest private agriculture firms.

He’s also been an outspoken supporter of rural reforms and a whistleblower during a disastrous swine flu outbreak in 2019, when he posted photographs of dead pigs on social media after local officials were slow to respond to the sickness.

On Wednesday, the court penalized Sun 3.11 million yuan ($475,000).

According to his lawyers, the court hearing began on Thursday in Gaobeidian People’s Court in northern Hebei province, and the trial’s secrecy “violated legal norms and did not protect the defendant’s lawsuit rights.”

Sun had been sentenced to prison in 2003 for “illegal fundraising,” but his sentence was reversed after a great outpouring of support from human rights activists and the general public.