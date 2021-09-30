Sumo now faces a ‘Void’ at the top after Hakuho’s retirement.

Experts predict that Sumo will struggle to fill the “gap” created by the retirement of its greatest-ever champion Hakuho, with few new stars emerging and public interest in the traditional Japanese sport waning.

With a record 45 tournament victories, Hakuho helped usher in a new era of sumo popularity, attracting large crowds to his dramatic clashes with arch-rival Asashoryu in the late 2000s.

However, the Mongolian-born 36-year-old announced his retirement on Monday because to ongoing knee problems, leaving supporters wondering how sumo will function without him.

Sumo commentator John Gunning compared Hakuho to football’s Pele or basketball’s Michael Jordan, telling AFP that he was “one of those sportsmen that transcend their own sport.”

With his departure, only Terunofuji remains at sumo’s top rank of yokozuna — and even his long-term status is uncertain.

Another analyst, Murray Johnson, observed, “I don’t see anyone filling the vacuum.”

“Terunofuji is the only one who can play that part, but how long can he last with his knees? That would surprise me if he lasts more than a few of years.”

Terunofuji, who is 29 years old, only became a yokozuna in July after an injury-plagued career that saw him slide to the second-lowest division at one point.

Hakuho, on the other hand, was sumo’s longest-serving yokozuna, having fought in almost 1,000 bouts.

His epic battles with charismatic bad boy Asashoryu, putting the beloved Hakuho against the guy the people despised, were legendary.

Asashoryu retired in 2010, but Hakuho found a new yokozuna rival in the form of Harumafuji two years later. Later, Kakuryu and Kisenosato joined them at the sport’s pinnacle.

Sumo’s success, according to Gunning, is fueled by such “stories.”

“Sumo has always been a sport centered on rivalry at the very top of the rankings,” he explained.

“What you truly want is to have the best of the best competing all of the time. As a result of Hakuho’s departure and Terunofuji’s lack of a comparable competition, there will be a drop in interest.”

Gunning sees “hope on the horizon” and mentions Hokuseiho, a two-metre-tall 19-year-old prodigy scouted by Hakuho, as a potential star.

During Hakuho’s injury-plagued absence over the last year, though, the current crop of wrestlers has been less than impressive.

A slew of journeymen have risen from the pack to claim their first championships, only to revert to mediocrity.

Meanwhile, the wrestlers are ranked second. Brief News from Washington Newsday.