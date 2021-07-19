SummerSlam Main Event Set After Surprising Money In The Bank Finale, According to WWE Rumors WWE knows that there is no one better than John Cena to give them a shot in the arm.

Following the conclusion of the main event match at the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view, when reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Edge, the multiple-time world champion emerged.

WWE fans may have gotten a sneak peek at what to expect at SummerSlam 2021.

Seth Rollins, who cost Edge the Universal Championship and is likely to be in a new storyline with the “Rated-R Superstar,” was a tremendous help to Reigns.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s interference also ensures that the SmackDown Tag Team angle with The Usos is far from over.

IS DAMN RIGHT, IT’S BEEN TOO LONG.

@JohnCena is in town for #MITB!!! pic.twitter.com/lieZcdQ3Zr

It has long been speculated that John Cena would return to WWE at some time. Most expected it to happen on the next episode of SmackDown, but the script looks to have been flipped, much to the joy of the live audience at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The timing appears to be spot on as well. Reigns is living up to his heel persona, and most fans are aware that the future Hall of Famer is a natural match for the protagonist role.

When SmackDown airs on July 23, there’s a good chance we’ll get some answers.

There will, however, be other feuds to anticipate. Rollins’ unexpected introduction into the WWE Universal Title picture could be his ticket to a shot at the blue-laced belt.

In a recent article, the former champion hinted to a rematch for the championship.

If he won the men’s Money in the Bank, he had a solid chance of doing so. Regrettably, it was Big E who emerged victorious. But that didn’t stop “The Architect” from devising a different strategy.

Edge also cut Rollins off at the moment for talking about his intention to challenge for the WWE Universal Title.

It’s probable that his interference had something to do with it, setting the groundwork for yet another intriguing plot for SummerSlam 2021.