Sue Bird shares a Team USA dance video in honor of the team’s gold medal performance in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Basketball Games.

Sue Bird of Team USA tweeted a video of players of the United States Women’s National Basketball Team celebrating in celebration of winning Olympic victory at Tokyo 2020.

The video begins with a videotape of Team USA’s Diana Taurasi being interviewed by an ESPN reporter, as posted on Bird’s Twitter account.

It then transitions to footage of the team dancing to a Cardi B song in a locker room while showing off their gold medals, which was first shared on Instagram by Team USA women’s basketball player A’ja Wilson.

Wilson wrote on Instagram, “We love @iamcardib after winning gold!!!!” @usabasketball IF IT’S UP…!!

Bird is seen telling Taurasi, “A little subdued during your intros out there, Diana,” in the video clip posted by Bird, to which Taurasi responds, “I don’t dance for free.”

Bird’s most recent tweet, which included the video montage, asks, “How about a gold medal?” @DianaTaurasi”

Bird’s tweet earned nearly 10,000 likes and many comments as of the time of publication, including one from Megan Rapinoe (Bird’s girlfriend), who just tweeted a sequence of crying/laughing emojis.

9 August 2021 — Sue Bird (@S10Bird)

Bird, a five-time Olympian, announced her retirement from the sport after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal against Japan in the Tokyo 2020 women’s basketball final on Sunday.

With seven points, three rebounds, three assists, and three turnovers, she helped Team USA surpass the Japanese team.

Bird had 33 points, 15 rebounds, 35 assists, eight turnovers, and seven steals during the Tokyo Olympics, according to the Olympics website.

