‘Suddenly there may be a problem,’ warns Liverpool legend as he recounts his conversation with Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah’s future has piqued the interest of Liverpool fans all over the world.

The Egyptian international is perhaps the best player on the planet right now, having shone for the Reds in the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season.

Salah has yet to commit his future to the club in the form of a new deal, despite the fact that fans have praised his performances thus far. The present contract of the 29-year-old expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Naturally, the lack of a new contract is a topic of discussion among fans and Liverpool legends alike. Here’s what five Liverpool legends have said about Salah and his prospective new contract.

Jamie Carragher is a footballer who plays for the Manchester United

While Liverpool has a tight wage structure, Carragher believes that given Salah’s importance to the squad, they should consider making an exception.

According to Sky Sports, he said after Salah’s amazing strike in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, “I realize the scenario Liverpool is in.” “When you consider the salary they pay out, they don’t have the financial resources of Manchester City. Salah, on the other hand, is now playing as brilliantly as anyone in European football.

“With the possibility of losing him in the next two years, Liverpool cannot afford to let his contract issue go on.

“This is a man who takes care of himself, as seen by the fact that he removes his shirt after scoring a goal. I’m not saying he’ll be like Cristiano Ronaldo when he’s 35 or 36 and still scoring goals, but I believe he has a lot left in him when he enters his 30s.

“It’s critical that he continues to score goals in the red shirt of Liverpool at his peak.”

Robbie Fowler is a professional golfer.

Because of Salah’s importance to the team, Fowler feels that even if Liverpool broke their salary structure to offer him a £500,000-a-week contract, it would not upset the rest of the squad.

In October, Fowler told the Daily Mirror, “Mo Salah is, without a doubt, world class.” “And there won’t be a single dissenting voice in the Liverpool dressing room, in my opinion. “The summary has come to an end.”