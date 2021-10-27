Sudan’s Prime Minister is released while protesters are subjected to tear gas.

After a day of heavy international pressure following his dismissal in a military coup, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was brought home late Tuesday, according to his office.

After the army disbanded Sudan’s institutions on Monday, Hamdok was “under close monitoring,” while other ministries and civilian leaders remained detained, according to his office.

The US had threatened to withhold aid over the coup earlier in the day, and the EU had pledged to do the same.

Meanwhile, ahead of an emergency Security Council meeting that began at 2000 GMT, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres asked that Hamdok “be released immediately.”

According to a diplomat who spoke on the condition of anonymity, talks among the top UN powers could result in a joint text condemning the putsch later Tuesday or Wednesday.

Before the meeting, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said the council “should appeal to all sides to cease the bloodshed.”

After the army’s ouster of longstanding tyrant Omar al-Bashir following massive street protests in April 2019, the coup comes just over two years into a fragile power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had previously expressed his confidence in Hamdok’s “excellent health,” while a military source who spoke on the condition of anonymity stated Hamdok had been transported home and “security measures” had been installed “around the perimeter.”

The day after four people were shot dead by security personnel, enraged citizens kept their own on barricaded streets with tyres burning, yelling “No to military dictatorship.”

Witnesses in Khartoum’s Bari district reported security forces sprayed tear gas at protestors blocking a vital thoroughfare in opposition to the coup late Tuesday.

Burhan’s declaration of a state of emergency and collapse of the cabinet drew swift international condemnation.

The US, a key supporter of the transition, publicly condemned the military’s conduct and halted hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, before the European Union threatened Sudan’s leadership with “severe consequences,” including the suspension of financial help, late Tuesday.

According to Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation and a longtime Sudan expert, Sudan risks “returning to a period of being ignored by the rest of the world” and losing vital financial aid.

After years of being blocked under Bashir, Hamdok’s government opened international financial help earlier this year.

The country was already shut off physically on Tuesday. All flights have been halted until October 30, according to the aviation authority.

Sudan’s envoys to the United Nations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.