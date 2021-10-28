Sudanese security forces are attempting to disperse protests, and the Prime Minister is being guarded.

Sudanese security police arrested a large number of anti-coup demonstrators on Wednesday in an attempt to put an end to three days of protests against a military takeover that has sparked broad worldwide condemnation.

After clashes in the capital Khartoum overnight, armed forces deployed in large numbers, with officers firing tear gas and arresting several leading pro-democracy activists, including members of Sudan’s largest political party, the Umma Party.

After AFP correspondents watched security forces clear rocks and tyres obstructing key roadways in Khartoum, Hady Bashir, a demonstrator, said, “Police forces have demolished all the barricades since Wednesday morning and arrested all the people who stood near them.”

Thousands of civilians have continued to demonstrate, chanting “No to military dictatorship,” after senior General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the dissolution of the government and established a state of emergency on Monday.

Following calls for a campaign of civil disobedience, shops have stayed closed as pro-democracy movements ramped up calls for “million-strong protests” on Saturday.

Following significant international pressure, Burhan enabled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was imprisoned by the military Monday along with his ministries and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council, to return home on Tuesday.

Hamdok and his wife, on the other hand, were repatriated “under close monitoring,” according to his office, while other ministers and civilian officials remain in full military custody.

Diplomats from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway (known as “The Troika”), as well as the European Union and Switzerland, issued a joint statement calling for an urgent face-to-face meeting with Hamdok.

The statement added, “We continue to recognize the Prime Minister and his cabinet as the transitional government’s constitutional leaders.”

After the fall of tyrant Omar al-Bashir on the back of enormous protests against his rule, a bumpy two-year transition was defined in an August 2019 power-sharing arrangement between military and civilians.

The revolution on Monday was the latest in one of the world’s poorest countries, which has only had sporadic democratic periods since independence in 1956.

“It would be tragic if Sudan went backwards after finally ending decades of harsh dictatorship,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

Burhan, who was a top general under Bashir’s three-decade harsh dictatorship and has the support of Sudan’s dreaded paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, became de facto head of state in 2019 as leader of the joint military-civilian Sovereign Council.

Tensions between civilians and military personnel have been simmering for some time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.