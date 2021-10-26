Sudanese resist coup despite international condemnation.

Angry Sudanese held their ground in public rallies against the coup on Tuesday, as international condemnation of the military’s takeover poured in ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting.

They screamed, “No to military rule,” “The revolution will continue,” and “Returning to the past is not an option,” a day after the armed forces seized power and allegedly killed at least four people.

Soldiers detained Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his ministers, and civilian members of the executive council on Monday, as part of a transition to full civilian government following the overthrow of despot Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The ensuing declaration of a state of emergency and dissolution of the government sparked an outpouring of international condemnation, with the US, a key supporter of Sudan’s transition, harshly criticizing the military’s actions and suspending millions of dollars in aid.

The UN called for Hamdok’s “immediate release,” and diplomats in New York told AFP that the Security Council would convene on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Sudan’s senior general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced the state of emergency in a televised address, saying the army had taken the steps necessary “to correct the revolution’s trajectory.”

Burhan will attend a press conference at the army headquarters in Khartoum on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT), according to his office.

Protesters stayed in the streets of Khartoum overnight and into Tuesday, despite the previous day’s deadly violence.

Following demands for a civil disobedience campaign, shops across the capital were shuttered.

“We will leave only until the civilian government is restored,” said Hisham al-Amin, a 32-year-old activist. “We will never again accept to work with the military.” After Burhan’s address on Monday, clashes erupted in Khartoum.

Before soldiers attacked the state broadcaster in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, internet services were interrupted across the country and highways into Khartoum were closed.

Demonstrators barricaded roadways with burning tires and bricks and marched through the capital carrying the Sudanese flag and singing anti-coup slogans.

Soldiers “fired live shots on protestors… outside the army headquarters,” according to the information ministry.

According to the Sudan Doctors’ Central Committee, at least four demonstrators were murdered and about 80 more were injured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced alarm about reports of demonstrators being shot with live fire.

He called for the restoration of the civilian-led transitional government, saying, “The United States strongly condemns the actions of the Sudanese military forces.”

US officials had been, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.