Sudanese Protests Into the Night Following the General’s Overthrow of the Government

Sudanese citizens marched through the night Monday to protest a military coup, with mayhem overtaking the capital, Khartoum, as soldiers opened fire on demonstrators, killing three people.

Sudan’s top general proclaimed a state of emergency and dissolved the government, one of several similar takeovers in Africa this year that drew rapid condemnation from the United States, which halted aid and urged the restoration of civilian rule.

The United Nations has called for the prime minister’s “prompt release,” and diplomats in New York told AFP that the Security Council will convene on Tuesday to examine the matter.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the remark after the armed forces jailed civilian leaders in charge of the transition to complete civilian government after the toppling of tyrant Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

“To correct the revolution’s trajectory, we have decided to proclaim a nationwide state of emergency… disband the transitional sovereign council, and dissolve the cabinet,” Burhan added.

Following his address, clashes occurred in Khartoum’s capital, with the media ministry reporting that soldiers “fired live rounds on protestors opposing the military coup outside the army headquarters.”

According to the Sudan Doctors’ Central Committee, three protestors were murdered and approximately 80 others were injured when military opened fire.

The marchers, who carried flags and built flaming barricades out of tyres, yelled, “Civilian rule is the people’s choice.”

According to the information ministry, troops seized Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his cabinet ministers, and civilian members of the ruling council, resulting in the violence outside the army headquarters.

Before soldiers attacked the public broadcaster’s headquarters in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, the ministry said, internet services were interrupted across the country and highways into Khartoum were closed.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the detention of civilian leaders “illegal” and condemned “the unfolding military coup d’etat.”

The European Union, African Union, and Arab League have all expressed alarm, while the US, which has been a key supporter of Sudan’s transition, has announced that $700 million in aid has been suspended.

“The civilian-led transitional government should be restored quickly,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, adding that the US had been unable to contact the jailed prime minister.

Sudan is governed by a Sovereign Council of civilian and military officials entrusted with overseeing the transition to a complete civilian administration, according to a 2019 power-sharing agreement.

However, the leadership’s fractures had widened in recent weeks.

Splits in the had previously been described by Hamdok.