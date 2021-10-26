Sudanese Protesters Remain Unwavering In Their Opposition To The Coup.

Angry Sudanese took to the streets Tuesday in street protests against a military coup that has been widely denounced and has prompted concerns about the destiny of the country’s civilian prime minister.

However, at a press conference on Tuesday, the country’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok — an international economist who has carved out a reputation as a champion of good governance — was “at my home” and “in good health,” and that he would be able to return to his own home “when the crisis is over.”

Soldiers seized Hamdok, his ministers, and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council on Monday. Hamdok, his ministries, and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council have been leading the transition to complete civilian administration since the toppling of despot Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Protesters screamed, “No to military rule,” “The revolution will continue,” and “Returning to the past is not an option,” a day after the armed forces took over and killed at least four people.

Burhan’s declaration of a state of emergency and collapse of the government sparked an outpouring of criticism from around the world.

The US, which has been a staunch supporter of Sudan’s transition, has sharply condemned the military’s actions and halted hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.

The UN called for Hamdok’s “immediate release,” and diplomats in New York told AFP that the Security Council would convene on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Burhan claimed the army took steps “to correct the revolution’s trajectory” when he declared the state of emergency on Monday.

The Sudanese ambassadors to Belgium, France, and Switzerland disagreed. On Tuesday, they announced their defection.

According to the media ministry, they condemned the coup and declared their diplomatic offices to be “embassies of the Sudanese people and their revolution.”

Protesters stayed in the streets of Khartoum overnight and into Tuesday, despite the previous day’s deadly violence.

Following demands for a civil disobedience campaign, shops across the capital were shuttered.

“We will leave only until the civilian government is restored,” said Hisham al-Amin, a 32-year-old activist.

After Burhan’s address on Monday, clashes erupted in Khartoum.

Before soldiers attacked the state broadcaster in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, internet services were interrupted across the country and highways into Khartoum were closed.

It was the most recent coup in one of the world’s poorest countries, which has only had sporadic democratic periods since independence in 1956.

According to analysts, the generals are attempting to maintain their historic dominance.

Demonstrators marched while flying the Sudanese flag and chanting anti-coup slogans, blocking streets with burning tyres and bricks.

