Sudanese protesters remain defiant despite international condemnation of the coup.

On Tuesday, Sudanese protesters were defiant in the streets, demonstrating against a military coup as worldwide condemnation of the country’s security forces grew, with the UN Security Council set to meet later.

“Returning to the past is not an option,” screamed the masses, who remained outdoors despite military opening fire, killing at least four people, according to reports.

Soldiers seized Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his cabinet ministers, and civilian members of the ruling council on Monday, as part of a transition to complete civilian administration following the fall of tyrant Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The ensuing declaration of a state of emergency and dissolution of the government sparked an outpouring of international condemnation, with the US, a key supporter of Sudan’s transition process, harshly criticizing the military’s actions and suspending millions of dollars in aid.

The UN called for Hamdok’s “immediate release,” and diplomats in New York told AFP that the Security Council would convene on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Sudan’s senior general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced the state of emergency, saying the army had taken the necessary steps “to correct the revolution’s trajectory.”

Before soldiers invaded the national broadcaster’s headquarters in Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, internet services were interrupted across the country and highways into Khartoum were closed.

After Burhan’s address, however, fighting erupted in Khartoum.

The marchers, who carried flags and built flaming barricades out of tyres, yelled, “Civilian rule is the people’s choice.”

Soldiers “fired live shots on protestors… outside the army headquarters,” according to the information ministry.

According to the Sudan Doctors’ Central Committee, at least four demonstrators were murdered and about 80 more were injured.

Security forces allegedly fired live bullets on protesters, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The US strongly condemns the conduct of Sudanese military forces,” Blinken said, urging for the civilian-led transitional government to be restored.

US officials have been unable to contact the jailed prime minister, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The US has put a $700 million aid freeze in place.

“The military’s actions represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice, and economic development,” a troika of countries previously involved in mediating Sudanese conflicts — the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway — said.

The incarceration of civilian leaders was “unlawful,” according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also criticized “the unfolding military coup d’etat.”

