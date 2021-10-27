Sudanese protesters are subjected to tear gas as calls for the release of the Prime Minister grow.

Witnesses reported Sudanese security forces sprayed tear gas at anti-army protestors late Tuesday, as clamor grew for the deposed prime minister’s release a day after a military coup.

Before the Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sudan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok “be released immediately.”

His demand came amid a chorus of protest, with the US suspending funding and the EU threatening to do the same.

After the army’s overthrow of longstanding tyrant Omar al-Bashir following massive street protests in April 2019, the coup comes just over two years into a fragile power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians.

The army’s power grab has sparked speculation about Hamdok’s location, but top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stated the civilian leader was “at my home… in good condition.”

Later, a military source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Hamdok had been led home and that “security measures” had been placed “around the perimeter” of Hamdok’s home.

In the afternoon, the prime minister’s office demanded his immediate release, as well as the “freedom of everyone” detained, including Hamdok’s wife, many ministries, and civilian members of the power-sharing council.

The day after four people were shot dead by security personnel, enraged citizens kept their own on barricaded streets with tyres burning, yelling “No to military dictatorship.”

Witnesses in Khartoum’s Bari district reported security forces sprayed tear gas at protestors blocking a vital thoroughfare in opposition to the coup late Tuesday.

Burhan’s declaration of a state of emergency and collapse of the cabinet drew swift international condemnation.

The US, a key supporter of the transition, publicly condemned the military’s conduct and halted hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, before the European Union warned Sudan’s leadership with “severe consequences,” including financial support, late Tuesday.

According to Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation and a longtime Sudan expert, Sudan risks “returning to a period of being ignored by the rest of the world” and losing vital financial aid.

After years of being blocked under Bashir, Hamdok’s government opened international financial help earlier this year.

The country was already shut off physically on Tuesday. All flights have been halted until October 30, according to the aviation authority.

Sudan's ambassadors to Belgium, France, and Switzerland declared their support for the civilian leaders on Tuesday, describing their diplomatic missions as "embassies of the Sudanese people and their leaders."