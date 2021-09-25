Sudanese protesters are obstructing vital oil pipelines, according to the oil minister.

Sudan’s oil minister said Saturday that demonstrators in Port Sudan, the Red Sea’s biggest seaport, stopped two key oil pipelines over a peace deal with rebel factions.

Oil Minister Gadein Ali Obeid told AFP that one pipeline transmits oil exports from South Sudan while the other transports crude imports from Sudan, warning of a “very severe situation.”

Since early Saturday, “entrances and exits at the port’s exports terminal have been entirely shuttered,” he said.

Last year, many rebel factions reached a historic agreement with Sudan’s transitional government, which took power shortly after long-time despot Omar al-Bashir was deposed in April 2019.

People from the Beja tribes in Sudan’s poor east, where Port Sudan is located, have criticized the fragile peace agreement, claiming that it does not represent them.

Port Sudan is the country’s largest seaport and a crucial trading hub for the country’s damaged export-based economy.

According to official calculations, the Khartoum government receives roughly $25 for every barrel of oil sold in South Sudan.

South Sudan produces 162,000 barrels of oil per day. Pipelines deliver it to Port Sudan, where it is then sold to global markets.

Since last week, east Sudan has been shaken by protests over the October 2020 pact.

Demonstrators blocked access to the Port Sudan ports on September 17.

Protest organizer Sayed Abuamnah told AFP at the time that demonstrators had also shut down “the key container and oil export terminals.”

Demonstrators blocked the airport’s entrance and a bridge connecting Kassala State in the east with the rest of the country on Friday.

Sudan is dealing with serious economic problems as a result of Bashir’s downfall, which was defined by long-term US sanctions throughout his three-decade iron-fisted dictatorship.

The protests come a week after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s office announced that a botched coup attempt had been foiled.