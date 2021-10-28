Sudanese anti-coup protests defy the army, and the prime minister is placed under house arrest.

Sudanese protests against a military coup started their third day on Wednesday, with the prime minister returning home under escort after the army’s power grab drew widespread international condemnation.

The return to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s residence of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was held Monday along with his ministers and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council, did little to calm the protesters, which were broken up by police using tear gas.

AFP correspondents said that despite security forces arresting many demonstrators and breaking down homemade barricades, including clearing rocks and tyres obstructing highways in the capital Khartoum, demonstrations in support of the scheduled transition to civilian government persisted.

Hamdok and his wife were returned home Tuesday “under close monitoring,” according to his office, while other ministers and civilian leaders remain in detention.

After the fall of tyrant Omar al-Bashir on the back of enormous protests against his rule, a bumpy two-year transition was defined in an August 2019 power-sharing arrangement between military and civilians.

Thousands of civilians have continued to demonstrate, chanting “No to military dictatorship,” after senior General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the dissolution of the government and established a state of emergency on Monday.

The revolution on Monday was the latest in one of the world’s poorest countries, which has only had sporadic democratic periods since independence in 1956.

Burhan, who was a top general under Bashir’s three-decade harsh dictatorship and has the support of Sudan’s dreaded paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, became de facto head of state in 2019 as leader of the joint military-civilian Sovereign Council.

Tensions between the civilian and military sides had been simmering for some time, but they erupted following what the government described as a failed coup attempt on September 21 of this year.

According to a doctors’ group, military opened fire on protestors on Monday, killing four people and injuring dozens more.

Security forces have shot tear gas and launched “vengeful attacks” on protest gatherings around the country, according to the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella group of unions that were key in the late 2018-2019 anti-Bashir protests.

The use of the internet has been restricted. Following demands for a campaign of civil disobedience, shops around the capital were closed, with the SPA calling for “million-strong protests” on October 30.

However, the civil aviation authority has announced that Khartoum airport, which has been blocked to flights, will reopen on Wednesday afternoon.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met with Hamdok on Tuesday, according to the State Department.