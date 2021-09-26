Sudan says it will talk to protesters about the oil embargo.

Sudan’s transitional administration dispatched a high-level delegation to Port Sudan, the Red Sea trading hub, on Sunday to engage with demonstrators who are jeopardizing the impoverished country’s gasoline supplies and revenue.

The team’s presence was confirmed by Information Minister Hamza Baloul, while another senior official, who chose anonymity, stated “the group won’t come back (to the capital Khartoum) until the crisis is resolved.”

On September 20, a protest leader stated that dozens of demonstrators had stopped the main container and oil export ports in Port Sudan, protesting elements of a peace pact with rebel factions.

Sudanese Oil Minister Gadein Ali Obeid has warned of a “very grave situation” with two pipelines being stopped by protesters by Saturday.

The one transports South Sudanese oil exports, while the other handles Sudanese crude imports.

Sudan’s reserves were just enough to last ten days, according to Obeid’s ministry.

South Sudan produces around 162,000 barrels of oil per day, which is pipelined to Port Sudan and then sold to global markets.

According to official data, the Khartoum government receives roughly $25 for every barrel of oil sold from the south.

Shams al-Din Kabashi, a member of the sovereign council, leads a mission to Port Sudan, the country’s largest harbor.

Sudan’s joint civilian-military sovereign executive council was founded months after long-time tyrant Omar al-Bashir was deposed in April 2019.

It works alongside a transitional government led by civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, which struck a peace deal with various rebel factions in October last year.

However, eastern demonstrators from Sudan’s Beja minority claim that the arrangement with Darfur rebels, the Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan state overlooked their concerns.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudanese sovereign council, defined the protestors’ demands as “a political subject that must be dealt with politically” in a speech in Khartoum on Sunday.

While obstructing access to Port Sudan, protestors also shut down the city’s airport and a bridge connecting Kassala to the rest of the country late last week.