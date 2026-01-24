Stuart Kettlewell Set for Shock Ross County Return After Kilmarnock Sacking

Stuart Kettlewell could make an unexpected return to Ross County, with the struggling club looking to him for help in their battle to avoid relegation from the Scottish Championship.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since his dismissal from Kilmarnock earlier this month. County, currently sitting at the bottom of the Championship table, have turned to the former manager as they search for a solution to their deepening crisis.

Club owner Roy MacGregor is considering Kettlewell after receiving over 80 applications for the vacant managerial position. Kettlewell, a former Ross County player, is no stranger to the club. He first joined as under-20 coach before being appointed as co-manager alongside Steven Ferguson in 2018. Together, they led the team to the Championship title and a Challenge Cup victory. Kettlewell later took on the role alone in 2020, following Ferguson’s move to a higher executive position, but was sacked by the club after a season spent battling relegation in the Premiership.

Despite that setback, Kettlewell found success at Motherwell before taking charge of Kilmarnock at the start of this season. His tenure at Rugby Park, however, was short-lived, with his time at the helm lasting only a few months.

County’s Desperate Search for a Manager

Ross County’s current predicament is dire. Despite pre-season optimism and the addition of several high-profile signings, the team has dramatically underperformed. The Highland club had been tipped as Championship contenders but has instead plunged to the bottom of the table, now five points adrift of safety.

Don Cowie’s resignation and the subsequent appointment of Tony Docherty failed to arrest the slide, and Docherty was also dismissed. John Robertson is now in interim charge, but the club’s leadership is clearly seeking a more permanent solution.

As the club scrambles to avoid a disastrous relegation, Kettlewell’s potential return to the helm represents a familiar and possibly comforting choice for fans and the board alike. The club now faces a critical decision as they look to revive their faltering season.