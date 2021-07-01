Stuart Hogg has been selected captain of the British and Irish Lions for the first match of the tour.

Stuart Hogg will lead a whole new British and Irish Lions starting XV against the Emirates Lions in their first match in South Africa on Saturday.

Hogg was dropped by Exeter in the latter stages of their Gallagher Premiership title challenge, but the Scotland captain was thrown into Warren Gatland’s lineup at the first opportunity.

The 29-year-old full-back only joined the team following Saturday’s Premiership final loss to Harlequins and has been given an instant opportunity to push for a place in the Test squad.

Finn Russell, a Scotland teammate, creates an intriguing 10-12 axis with Owen Farrell, who is one of his challengers for the fly-half position against the Springboks.

Russell has recovered from an ankle ailment to make his first appearance of the tour, and is paired with compatriot Ali Price at half-back.