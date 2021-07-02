Stuart Dallas, the Player of the Year, has signed a new contract with Leeds United.

Leeds United have announced that Stuart Dallas has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

The Northern Ireland international, who won the club’s player of the year honors in a landslide last season, has extended his contract at Elland Road until 2024.

In Leeds’ return to the Premier League last season, he started every game as the club finished ninth.

Dallas, 30, joined the Whites in 2015 from Brentford.

He has 229 outings for the Yorkshire club and 56 caps for his country to his credit.

Dallas stated, “This is home for me; I’ve always said it’s where I want to stay.”

”The fans accepted me as one of their own, and I felt a strong bond with them.”