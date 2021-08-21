Stuart Dallas issues a warning to Everton, saying, “We were cheated.”

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has warned Everton that they are in for a “special” afternoon at Elland Road today.

Rafa Benitez’s team travels to Yorkshire with the goal of making it two Premier League victories in a row.

Last weekend, Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Today’s match will be the first time since 2004 that Elland Road has been totally sold out for a Premier League match.

Fans are expected to return in droves to Elland Road, many keen to see their team play for the first time in over a year.

“Getting into the Premier League was a dream, but then we were robbed of how it should be,” the Northern Ireland international told Sportsmail.

“This game versus Everton has been on our minds for a long time.

“When you live in a place like Leeds, you understand how important football is to the locals. It’s a lot more difficult than you think.

“Whether it’s going to the store or talking to the people who bring your groceries, they’ve always been Leeds fans.

“When you hear what they’ve been through as supporters of the club through the years, you understand how important it is.

“As players, we have the opportunity to bring delight to those who watch us play, but these are people who live and breathe football.

“That’s why we play: to keep ourselves entertained. We’ve been waiting a long time to get back to the stadium in the correct manner. This is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Dallas added, “I signed because it was a fantastic club, but also because Uwe Rosler was the manager.” I had been with him at Brentford. He appeared in only about seven games.

“From that moment forward, it was pure chaos. There was generally a lot going on. You never knew if a manager will be sacked after one poor performance and replaced with a new one.

“I didn’t perform to my best ability under any manager until Marcelo came in. That is something I am convinced of. He’s changed the way I approach the game.”