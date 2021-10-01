Street Profits Star Makes Bold Wish For Tag Team Division In WWE Draft

The WWE Draft is this Friday night, and Angelo Dawkins, one-half of the Street Profits, has chosen which tag teams he would like to share brands with.

“Honestly, I think it would be insane if we could all be on the same brand,” Dawkins told Sportskeeda’s Rick Ucchino.

“Do you realize how insane that would be? New Day, the Usos, Street Profits, Viking Raiders—we’re all on the same team now.”

RK-Bro, the current Raw Tag Team Champions, and the team of AJ Styles and Omos were also mentioned by Dawkins.

“It’s my fault, RK-Bro, [I forgot].” Riddle, you’ve got ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who’s a wonderful dude. Being ability to throw balls and do such things with them. He said, “AJ [Styles] and Omos, big Omos.”

Dawkins added, alluding to the enormous Omos, “7-foot-3, just straight, big man, bro.”

Ucchino sarcastically contrasted Dawkins’ suggestion of putting them all on one brand to the stacked Smackdown women’s roster, saying that putting them all on one brand would result in them not getting enough screen time.

Dawkins stated, “We’ll find a way.”

The 31-year-old Dawkins said fighting the Usos and the New Day was a fantastic experience for him and his tag team partner Montez Ford.

“It’s just to show that we can still have fun and put on a fantastic show,” he remarked of the New Day.

“When it comes to wrestling the Usos, you have to be on your A-game. You can’t afford those blunders, and we made one on Sunday.”

While he and tag team partner Montez Ford were still on NXT, Dawkins complimented both tag teams for carrying the division.

According to reports, NXT will play a significant role in the draft, and Jon Alba tweeted that a major group from the show might join the main roster on Friday.

However, no plans for the draft have been written in stone, since Dawkins also stated that no one on the roster knows whose brand they would be representing.

“It’s a riddle, man,” Dawkins told Ucchino flatly.