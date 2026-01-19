Strasbourg Triumphs 2-1 Over Metz in Derby Thriller

Strasbourg claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Metz in their Ligue 1 clash on January 18, 2026, securing a crucial three points as Gary O’Neil celebrated his first league win as manager. Metz, struggling defensively and dealing with key absences, saw their relegation concerns deepen with the loss.

Strasbourg’s Solid Performance Ends Home Drought

The match, played at Stade de la Meinau, showcased the intensity of the Lorraine derby. Metz had hoped to capitalize on Strasbourg’s recent struggles at home, but a resilient performance from the hosts, coupled with timely goals, ensured O’Neil’s side continued their unbeaten streak in this fixture, extending it to eight matches—seven of which are wins.

Strasbourg started the game strongly, with Diego Moreira opening the scoring in the 14th minute after a well-timed through ball from Julio Enciso. His left-footed strike from outside the box found the bottom left corner, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Metz quickly responded, with Gauthier Hein converting a penalty just moments after Jessy Deminguet was fouled in the area. The equalizer created an intense atmosphere, but Strasbourg had the final say before halftime. Martial Godo rose to meet a cross from Guéla Doué, heading the ball past Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja to restore the home side’s advantage.

The second half saw both teams push for further goals. Metz’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin, despite being a long shot to score, fired two attempts on goal, forcing a save from Strasbourg’s keeper Mike Penders. However, Metz’s efforts to equalize fell short, as Strasbourg’s defense, led by Ben Chilwell and Lucas Høgsberg, stood firm despite several substitutions by the visitors.

As the match entered stoppage time, Metz had a final chance to level, but Gauthier Hein and Fodé Ballo-Touré both missed opportunities. In the end, the final whistle confirmed Strasbourg’s 2-1 win, much to the relief of O’Neil, who earned his first Ligue 1 victory as manager.

Metz’s Woes Deepen Amidst Defensive Frailties

For Metz, the loss was another setback in a season marked by defensive instability. The team has now conceded 38 goals in 17 games, the worst record in Ligue 1, and their inability to win after scoring first has cost them valuable points. Injuries to key players such as Pape Sy and Koffi Kouao, combined with suspensions and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups, have left Metz severely weakened, especially in defense.

Strasbourg’s victory brought them back on track, with O’Neil noting that the team had worked hard to turn their performances into points. The win moves them within six points of the European qualification spots, while Metz remains entrenched in the relegation zone, having now failed to win any of their last four matches in which they scored first.

Looking ahead, Strasbourg will hope this victory marks the beginning of a more consistent home form, while Metz faces an uphill battle to secure their Ligue 1 status for another year. As both teams continue their respective campaigns, the lessons learned from this fierce derby encounter will be pivotal moving forward.