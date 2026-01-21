Stranraer Triumphs Over Queens Park in Tense Scottish Cup Shoot-Out

The Scottish Cup provided another thrilling chapter on January 20, 2026, as Stranraer pulled off a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Queen’s Park, sealing a fifth-round clash with Rangers. The match, already delayed twice—first by severe weather and then by a floodlight malfunction—left fans on the edge of their seats as both teams battled through an unforgettable night of football.

Floodlight Failure Delays the Drama

The match began under a cloud of uncertainty. After being postponed the previous weekend due to heavy rainfall, the tie at Stair Park was delayed again midway through the first half when one of the floodlights malfunctioned. At that moment, Queen’s Park led 1-0, courtesy of a well-placed strike by Aidan Connolly in the 11th minute. The malfunction caused sparks to reportedly fly from the light, prompting officials to suspend play for safety checks.

Supporters were visibly frustrated, with some online voicing their concerns about the disruption. However, after 30 minutes of inspection, the match resumed. The green light was given, and both teams returned to the pitch to resume battle, with the game now far from the straightforward contest it had once promised to be.

Stranraer Stuns Queen’s Park in Shoot-Out

After the restart, Stranraer showed remarkable resilience, leveling the score at 1-1 in the 63rd minute through Dom Plank’s opportunistic strike. The goal set up a tense finish, but neither side could find a winner in regulation or extra time. The match ultimately came down to a penalty shoot-out, where both teams converted their first five kicks, keeping the crowd in suspense.

The shoot-out drama reached its peak when Queen’s Park’s Carlo Pignatiello missed his sixth penalty, a shot saved brilliantly by Stranraer goalkeeper Lyndon Tas. The home side seized the opportunity, with Lewis Hunter confidently slotting in the decisive penalty to seal a 6-5 win and send Stranraer through to a fifth-round date with Rangers.

For Stranraer, this win marks a remarkable upset against a higher-league opponent, setting them up for a daunting but exciting clash at Ibrox on February 7-8. It’s a fixture that will be a test of their resolve and an opportunity for them to create history in Scottish Cup folklore.

Meanwhile, Queen’s Park is left to rue what could have been. Despite an early lead and periods of dominance, they failed to convert their chances and ultimately paid the price in the shoot-out. For the Championship side, it was a hard-fought defeat, but one that showed their ability to compete at the highest level.

As Stranraer prepares for their trip to Rangers, the tie serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and drama that makes the Scottish Cup so special. And for Queen’s Park, the loss will fuel reflection on what might have been—particularly after a memorable 1-0 victory over Rangers in last season’s competition.

The match also sparked renewed calls for investment in lower-league infrastructure, particularly in relation to stadium facilities. The floodlight failure highlighted the challenges faced by smaller clubs, with some supporters pushing for improvements to prevent such disruptions in future high-stakes fixtures.