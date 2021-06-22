Stradivarius wants to be a part of the prestigious Gold Cup club.

Stradivarius has his sights set on a fourth Gold Cup victory at Royal Ascot, as well as a fifth consecutive victory at Flat racing’s most prestigious event.

The chestnut won the Queen’s Vase as a three-year-old in 2017 – and that Group Two only hinted at the successful career that lies ahead of him.

He took on his seniors in the Goodwood Cup right away, taking advantage of the weight allowance, and while a Classic victory in the St Leger missed him by half a length, his four-year-old career was flawless.

A Yorkshire Cup victory, a first Gold Cup victory, another Goodwood success, and a Lonsdale Cup victory preceded a Champions Day victory, and only a nose defeat to Kew Gardens in the similar race 12 months later kept him from going two seasons unbeaten.

Last year, connections experimented with his journey in the hopes of running in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, and while that plan fell through, he showed he was as good as ever in the Sagaro Stakes when he returned.

“He still appears to enjoy his training, and he still seems to enjoy his racing,” John Gosden said.

“He may be mischievous beforehand, thinking he’s in the covering shed and not at the racetrack, but when it’s time for the race, he can look at a mare and think, ‘OK, I’ve got a job to perform.’

“Last week, he worked on the July Course, and I was really pleased with him. We’re ready to go again, touch wood.”

Stradivarius would become the only horse to win four Gold Cups, joining Yeats, and Gosden believes his first was the most difficult, defeating Vazirabad, Torcedor, and Order Of St George.

“He’s been incredible. Gosden remarked, “He has this exciting turn of foot.”

“I believe his toughest race was his first Gold Cup against the famous French stayer (Vazirabad), but his overall record is impressive.

“His victory in the Sagaro was clean and pleasant,” he said. (This is a brief piece.)