Stradivarius leads Gold Cup competitors, making history.

When Stradivarius attempts a record-equaling fourth victory in the Gold Cup at Ascot, he will face 12 challengers.

If John and Thady Gosden’s excellent stayer wins for the fourth year in a row, he will equal the legendary Yeats. He will be led by normal rider Frankie Dettori as he bids to defend his crown.

Trueshan, on the other hand, has been told by trainer Alan King that he will only run on Thursday if anticipated rain arrives to soften the existing good to hard ground.

Trueshan has been declared for the Gold Cup, but I just wanted to remind everyone that he will only run if there is enough rain.

The five-year-old, who won a Group Two over two miles at Ascot last year, will be ridden by Hollie Doyle once more, but King has stated that his participation is contingent on the weather.

“I’ve declared Trueshan for the Gold Cup, but I just wanted to make everyone aware that he will only run if there is enough rain,” the Barbury Castle trainer said.

“I’m extremely pleased with the horse, and there is a chance of rain, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Nayef Road, the runner-up in last year’s Gold Cup, will attempt again after finishing 10 lengths behind Stradivarius a year ago.

Subjectivist, the stunning Dubai Gold Cup victor trained by Mark Johnston of Nayef Road, will also run for the first time since winning the Meydan Group Two in late March.

Andrew Balding is represented by Yorkshire Cup hero Spanish Mission, who won last month’s Group Two on the Knavesmire by two and three-quarter lengths over both Santiago and a lacklustre Nayef Road.

Aidan O’Brien will run three horses, including Serpentine, who has never raced farther than the mile-and-a-half distance over which he was a surprise 25-1 winner in the 2020 Derby.

Amhran Na Bhfiann finished third in the Epsom Classic last year and now gets his opportunity after a quiet start to the season.

Santiago is also part of O’Brien’s search team. (This is a brief piece.)