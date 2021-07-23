Storm Could Hit Tokyo in the Middle of the Olympics, according to Typhoon Nepartak’s Path and Map

A typhoon could be on its way to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, adding to the already tumultuous build-up to the Games.

On Sunday, a typhoon is expected to form in the western Pacific, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. Typhoon Nepartak is expected to approach just south of Tokyo on Monday with 65 mph gusts, according to forecasts.

According to experts, Typhoon Nepartak will form off the tail of Typhoon In-Fa, which is currently affecting the southern Japanese islands and is likely to approach eastern China next week.

If the forecasts are correct, a typhoon might hit Tokyo on Sunday or Monday.

Two more tropical storms are forming in the western Pacific, according to meteorologists at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. This time of year, this area is prone to typhoons and tropic storms, similar to the Atlantic hurricane season.

Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the western Pacific in 2013 and killed over 6,000 people, was one of the worst typhoons on record.

Because the storm hasn’t formed yet, the impact of the prospective hurricane—known as a typhoon in the eastern hemisphere—is unknown three days before it’s expected landfall. It is impossible to predict the intensity or placement until it has formed.

Due to the global epidemic, the Olympic Games were postponed a year, and dozens of persons connected to the Games have tested positive for COVID-19 only weeks before the Opening Ceremony. Due to COVID-19, the country is in a state of emergency, and all spectators—both foreign and domestic—were barred from attending the Games in June.

Officials overseeing the Olympics would not rule out a last-minute cancellation due to a number of athletes testing positive for the virus and two countries withdrawing from the Games due to health concerns. The Olympic Games began on Friday, but the event could be jeopardized due to a typhoon.

The possible storm excites surfers competing in the Olympic Games as well as some officials.

“There will be good waves,” International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre told Reuters. “There is a powerful typhoon here off the coast of Japan, and we know the waves are becoming bigger.”

