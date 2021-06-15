Stevenage has signed goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a loan deal from West Ham United.

Stevenage has signed West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old is a first-choice goalkeeper for the Hammers’ Under-23 squad and an England Under-20 international.

Anang told the club’s website, “Stevenage are a major club in League Two with fantastic coaching staff and amazing fans.” “I’m overjoyed and eager to get started.

“Stevenage’s style of play was one of the factors that drew me to the club. I learned a lot last season in Premier League 2, and I’m excited to learn even more this season in League Two.”