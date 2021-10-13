Steven Naismith makes a claim for Roberto Martinez and reveals Leighton Baines’ involvement.

Everton’s “special club” Everton has played a significant impact in molding Steven Naismith’s coaching career.

After three and a half years at Goodison Park, the former Blue departed from playing at the end of last season and joined Hearts as Player Development Manager.

Naismith’s current responsibilities include assisting the club’s younger players in their progression to the first squad.

He does, however, aspire to lead a first team, and the 35-year-old revealed that former Everton manager Roberto Martinez has had the largest influence on his career.

“I’ve mentioned it before, but [Roberto] Martinez was probably the biggest manager I learned from because we went from one extreme to the other,” the ex-forward told evertonfc.com.

“His upbringing as a Spaniard and his perspective on football were completely foreign to me, but I enjoyed every minute of it.”

“I think that’s why I was at my best under him.”

“You take notes on so many minor aspects over the years, and when you go into coaching, it’s just a matter of passing them on and molding a squad into the way you want to play.”

Naismith appeared in almost 100 games for Everton during a successful time for the Blues, which included helping the team qualify for Europe in 2014.

Some of his best memories on the pitch include a hat-trick against Chelsea and a 3-0 triumph against Arsenal, but his association with the club didn’t end when he moved to Norwich in 2016.

The former Scotland international, who is still friends with captain Seamus Coleman, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join Everton and revealed why he has had such a strong attachment to the club throughout his career.

“It was absolutely right,” he said. Coming down from Glasgow to Liverpool. The cities are quite similar, and the people are very similar, and I admired the club’s values and history, as well as what it stood for, and it perfectly matched my personal feelings.

"To be honest, I still speak to a lot of individuals in every area of the club." "Bainsy is certainly still there in a position that I speak to, from the kitchen workers to the kitmen."