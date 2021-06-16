Steven Naismith, a former Everton forward, has retired from playing to take on a new development position.

Naismith rose through the ranks at Kilmarnock before joining Rangers, where he played 98 times for the Ibrox club.

After Rangers were relegated to Scotland’s lowest league, the forward joined Everton in the summer of 2012.

Naismith stayed on Merseyside for three and a half years, making 123 appearances and scored 25 goals, including a hat-trick against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

He was sold to Norwich City in the January 2016 transfer window, however the Scotland international only stayed at Carrow Road for two years before joining Hearts.

He will now take on the post of Football Development Manager after making 70 appearances for the Scottish side over the last three years.

In a statement, he stated, “It is always a tough choice for any player to hang up his boots, but I feel the timing is now appropriate to make the transition from playing into a football development job.”

“I am lucky and thrilled that Hearts perceive me as someone who can add a good dynamic to the club’s football development structure, where I will be supporting and moulding the development of players on their road to the first team,” says the player.

“I can tell you from personal experience that that transition point is a major one. I’m looking forward to working with the players at Hearts, as well as the directors, management, coaching, analysts, medical, and science staff, to provide the Manager with the type of first-team ready players who can boost his selection possibilities.

"I've had the privilege of learning from many great players, coaches, managers, analysts, sports scientists, doctors, physiotherapists, and fitness and strength trainers.