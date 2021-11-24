Steven Matz’s agent is chastised by the Mets’ owner after the pitcher signs a contract with the Cardinals.

The New York Mets’ attempt to re-sign Steven Matz was unsuccessful, and the team’s owner isn’t happy about it. After it was announced that Matz had agreed to a four-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, Steve Cohen chastised the pitcher’s agent on Twitter on Wednesday.

The contract is worth $44 million over four years. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Matz may earn up to $48 million in the deal and will receive a signing bonus. Matz may have gotten a comparable deal with the Mets if he had reached out to them before signing with the Cardinals.

“I’m not in a good mood this morning.” I’ve never seen a player’s agent behave in such a dishonest manner. “I guess words and pledges don’t matter,” Cohen tweeted, implying that New York would have had the opportunity to match Matz’s highest offer.

The Mets are annoyed with Matz’s condition and his last-minute call to the Cardinals. They got the sense he would return to them for one last chance. According to sources, the Mets would have gone to that level ($44 million over four years). https://t.co/IQb31i6Tvu The Mets also had the idea that Matz, a native of Long Island, wanted to return home until the very end. That wasn’t the case in the end. Rob Martin, Matz’s agent, hinted that Matz had changed his mind. https://t.co/z9vlJN9dNR According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Matz’s contract includes a $2 million signing bonus and $1 million in year incentives depending on innings pitched. Matz was sought by the Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays in free agency.

Before the start of the 2021 MLB season, the Mets traded Matz to the Blue Jays in exchange for three pitchers. In his one year with Toronto, Matz had a strong comeback season, going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 150.2 innings.

Matz had a 4.35 ERA with the Mets from 2015 through 2020. New York had high expectations for the starter, who had a strong start to his career with a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts between 2015 and 2016. Matz’s performance over the next four years was erratic, finishing with a 9.68 ERA in 30.2 innings in 2020.

Matz was taken in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Mets.

This offseason, New York's rotation is in serious doubt. Noah Syndergaard signed with the Los Angeles Angels after declining the Mets' qualifying offer. Marcus Stroman is the starting pitcher for the New York Mets.