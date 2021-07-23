Steven Gerrard on Everton rumours and Rafa Benitez’s appointment: ‘It was never a possibility.’

Steven Gerrard has confessed that being connected with the vacant Everton manager’s job last month “shocked” him and that he would never take the job.

At the start of June, the Blues were left reeling after Carlo Ancelotti announced his surprising resignation from the club, instead opting for a return to Real Madrid.

The club then embarked on a 29-day management hunt, with numerous names from around the world being associated with the position at Goodison Park.

One of them was the former Liverpool midfielder, who is now in charge of Rangers, but he has categorically denied that he would have taken the post if it had been offered.

“I was quite astonished and surprised that my name was attached to the job,” Gerrard told ESPN. I’m not sure where it originated from, if it was just gossip or if there was any truth to it.

“As far as I’m concerned, [managing Everton]is never a possibility.”

Rafa Benitez was appointed at the end of June after a long search for a new manager, and he has already began building his squad for the 2021/22 season.

The Spaniard is the only man to manage both Everton and Liverpool since the 19th century, and Gerrard believes his former boss’s situation is considerably different from his own when it comes to heading the Blues.

“Rafa wasn’t born in the city, he’s not a true red, and he’s never competed against Everton for 20 years, so I believe it’s a completely different situation [to mine],” Gerrard added.

“Rafa is his own man and will make his own professional decisions, so it comes as no surprise that he wanted to return to the Premier League with a large club and have the opportunity to compete against all of the league’s top clubs, so I wasn’t surprised at all.”