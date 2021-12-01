Steven Gerrard may be able to assist Liverpool in their search for a’replacement for Jordan Henderson.’

According to one pundit, Liverpool star Steven Gerrard might assist his former club in finding a replacement for Jordan Henderson.

New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is already working with John McGinn, who was linked with a summer move to Liverpool.

McGinn has started both games under his new manager, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Place last weekend.

Tony Cascarino, a former Chelsea striker, believes the 27-year-old is good enough to replace Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, and that Gerrard is aware of his abilities.

“John McGinn is excellent enough to play for a Champions League club, and at 27 years old, he’s still got the greatest years of his career ahead of him,” he wrote in The Times.

“He’s a goal threat who’s difficult to get off the ball.” He has the same physical shape as Wayne Rooney, but don’t think it means he’s out of shape.

“I believe he would fit in well with Liverpool’s style of play and would be an excellent replacement for Jordan Henderson.”

“However, Steven Gerrard will be aware of all of this, and Villa manager Steve Bruce will do all possible to keep him.”

McGinn is a ‘big admirer’ of Jurgen Klopp, according to The Washington Newsday, but that is the limit of the Reds’ interest in the Scotland international.

It came after a June story from The Athletic, which suggested that any potential transfer for the Scotland player would cost between £45 million and £50 million.

The pair have played the same number of league games so far this season, making him a viable replacement for Henderson, who signed a new deal with Liverpool in the summer.

McGinn equaled his tally of three goals from the previous campaign with a goal against Palace at the weekend, and will look to improve his attacking side now that Gerrard is in charge.