Steven Gerrard is ‘finalizing’ an Aston Villa agreement as he prepares to return to Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard appears to be on his way to becoming Aston Villa’s new manager.

The Liverpool icon has spent the last three seasons with Glasgow Rangers, his first role in senior football management.

Villa were seeking for a new manager after sacking Dean Smith over the weekend, following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

Gerrard is close to being named the new Villa manager, according to Birmingham Live, with an official announcement anticipated in the next 24-48 hours.

Ashley Preece, a Villa reporter, said: “As he finalizes his backroom personnel, Steven Gerrard is almost done with his move to Aston Villa. I anticipate hearing something within the next 24 to 48 hours, if not sooner. Christian Purslow was on a mission to find his man.” Gerrard is anticipated to be named manager after helping Rangers win the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade.

On December 11, Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield, in what will be Gerrard’s first appearance since leaving the club as a player in 2015.

And a newly-appointed Gerrard would have to negotiate home games against Manchester City and Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City immediately ahead of that game.

Gerrard already has management experience with Liverpool, having managed the club’s Under-18 team during the 2017/18 season, where he mentored players like Curtis Jones.